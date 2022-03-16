iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.