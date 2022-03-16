iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

