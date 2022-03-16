iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.