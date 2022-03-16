iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

