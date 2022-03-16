iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.04

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $24.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 1,110,147 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 374,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 344,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 119,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 79,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

