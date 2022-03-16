iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $37.33. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 6,850 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

