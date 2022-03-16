iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 10,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 30,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (UAE)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.