iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 10,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 30,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

