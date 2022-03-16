iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.93

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.93 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 13300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUB. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.