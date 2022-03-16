iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.22

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

