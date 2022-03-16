iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

