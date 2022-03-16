Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.
Itaú Corpbanca has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
NYSE:ITCB opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
