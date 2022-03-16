ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ITOCY opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

