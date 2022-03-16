Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

IVN opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.45.

About Ivanhoe Mines (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.