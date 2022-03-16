IVE Group Limited (IGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.25.
About IVE Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.