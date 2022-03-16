IVE Group Limited (IGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.25.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services.

