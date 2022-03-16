Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Nelson Peltz Buys 750,000 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

