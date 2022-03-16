Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.63

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 43422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

