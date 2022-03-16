Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 4,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

