Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 35,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $68.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

