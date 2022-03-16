Jared Isaacman Purchases 35,958 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
