Jared Isaacman Purchases 35,958 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

