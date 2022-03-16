JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

