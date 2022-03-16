JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

GOOS stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

