JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

