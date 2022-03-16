JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.