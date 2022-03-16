Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

