Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 7,444 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

