John Barkidjija Sells 20,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

