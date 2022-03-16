Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE JCI opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

