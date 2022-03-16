Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

