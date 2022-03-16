JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.42). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.57), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 404.75.
About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)
