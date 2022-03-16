JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €165.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $170.65 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $170.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

