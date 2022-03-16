JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target to €3.70

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.73) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.07) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.82 ($4.19).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

