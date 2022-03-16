JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€53.20” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €53.20 ($58.46) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.83 ($136.07).

DHER traded down €1.04 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €38.05 ($41.81). 2,161,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.70. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €37.33 ($41.02) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

