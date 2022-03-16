JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target to $66.50

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 482.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises of services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

