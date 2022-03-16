JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

