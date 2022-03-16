Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,930 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

