Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $20,148,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 698.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

