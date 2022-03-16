Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $217,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

