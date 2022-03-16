Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

