Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

