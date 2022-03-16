Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

