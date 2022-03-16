K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Down 5.1%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.07 and last traded at C$31.40. Approximately 291,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,704% from the average daily volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.08.

KBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$333.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

