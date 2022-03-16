Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,502.91

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,502.91 ($19.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,260 ($16.38). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.84), with a volume of 91,823 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.85) to GBX 2,100 ($27.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

