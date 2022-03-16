Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 899,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,013.0 days.

Shares of Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$20.90 during trading on Wednesday. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Kakaku.com has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.