Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KMDA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

