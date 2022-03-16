Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 28,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,925,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

