KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. KE shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 288,270 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Get KE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.