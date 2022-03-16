Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KW opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

