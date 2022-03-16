Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 173,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. Kering has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.
About Kering (Get Rating)
Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.
