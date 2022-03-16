Key Financial Inc Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

