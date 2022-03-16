Key Financial Inc Purchases 881 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

